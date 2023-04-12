ADVERTISEMENT

Court grants interim relief to Marathi rapper for alleged song against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

April 12, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Mumbai:

The judge directed that Mr. Mungase should not be arrested till April 25 and also directed the Maharashtra Police to file its reply to his anticipatory bail application

The Hindu Bureau

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A court in Maharashtra on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Rajesh Mungase, a Marathi rapper booked for singing a song allegedly defaming State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The song, uploaded on YouTube, uses words such as “ pannas khoke” (₹50 crores) and “ chor” (thieves).

Sessions judge R.G. Waghmare at Kalyan directed that Mr. Mungase should not be arrested till April 25 and also directed the Maharashtra Police to file its reply to his anticipatory bail application, filed on April 11.

On March 25, Mr. Mungase had uploaded a 1.08 minute long song titled, ‘ chor’ on YouTube. While it does name any political leader, it refers to the MLA who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and went to Shinde Sena camp last year. The song also has the words, “ 50 khoke khake okay” (all is well after receiving ₹50 crores).

On April 4, 2023, a Yuvasena core committee member Snehal Kamble had filed a complaint against Mr. Mungase at a local police station. Soon thereafter, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him under sections 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory) 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) 505(2) (statements causing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ms. Kamble contended that Mr. Mungase’s song is defaming the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Mr. Mungase’s plea however stated, “The FIR was not only in violation of law but also an assault on his democratic and fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution of India.

