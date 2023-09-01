HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court grants bail to woman accused of abetting sister-in-law's suicide

Additional sessions judge A S Bhagwat on August 28 granted bail to Monika Shubham Pathak, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with the death of her sister-in-law Bindu Santosh Jaiswal

September 01, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Thane

PTI

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has granted bail to a 28-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly abetting her sister-in-law's suicide.

Additional sessions judge A S Bhagwat on August 28 granted bail to Monika Shubham Pathak, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with the death of her sister-in-law Bindu Santosh Jaiswal.

Bindu (32) hanged herself from the ceiling of her house in Bhiwandi on May 19, following alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.

A case was registered against six members of the family, while the deceased woman's husband and sister in law were arrested.

The judge in his order noted that the investigation was over and the chargesheet had been filed, and Monika's physical custody was not required for further probe.

The judge also granted an ad interim pre-arrest bail to the deceased woman's other sister-in-law, who is nine months pregnant.

Earlier this month, a magistrate’s court had given the benefit of default bail to the deceased woman's husband Santosh Jaiswal.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.