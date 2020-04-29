Court grants bail to Vinay Dubey in Bandra migrants’ commotion case

The magistrate court in Bandra on Tuesday granted bail to social worker Vinay Dubey on a cash bond of ₹15,000. He was arrested for putting up social media posts that resulted in hundreds of migrant workers coming to Bandra station on April 14.

On April 13, he put up a Facebook post that warned the Centre and the State government of dire consequences if they did not start outstation trains for migrant workers to return home. He also mentioned that he had arranged 40 buses for them to travel back to their home towns.

Mr. Dubey also made a video, which went viral, where he asked migrants to assemble at Kurla railway terminus on April 18. He asked them to demand that the government make arrangements for transporting them back to their home towns.

He was charged under Sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by public or by more than 10 persons), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups of people on religion, race, place of birth, residence or language), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.