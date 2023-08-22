HamberMenu
Court grants bail to Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in defamation plea by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale

The court then granted them bail on a cash bond of ₹15,000

August 22, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
In the article that was published in Saamana had claimed that Rahul Shewale had investments in construction companies based in Dubai and Karachi

| Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut were granted bail by a Magistrate Court on Monday in a defamation case filed by Rahul Shewale, an MP of rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mr. Shewale had filed criminal defamation against Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Raut for allegedly publishing a defamatory article against him in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana.

On Monday, Mr. Thackeray appeared before the court through video conference and denied all the allegations against him and clarified that he had nothing to do with the matter. Mr. Raut, however, appeared in person and his lawyer submitted their bail application. The court then granted them bail on a cash bond of ₹15,000.

The case dates back December 29, 2022, when an article was published in the Hindi and Marathi editions of Saamana, saying that Mr. Shewale had investments in construction companies in Dubai and Karachi, Pakistan. Through a lawyer, Mr. Shewale asked what was the source of the article. Another article was then published in Saamana, saying the information in the article was based on a claim made by a woman on the internet and other information.

