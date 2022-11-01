Court grants bail to former Home Minister’s son in money laundering case

While Salil Deshmukh’s bail has been granted on a bond of ₹3 lakh, Anil Deshmukh is still in jail for CBI’s case on corruption against him

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 01, 2022 23:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Salil Deshmukh. Photo: Twitter/@SalilADeshmukh

ADVERTISEMENT

A special court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Judge R.N. Rokade granted bail to Mr. Salil on a bond of ₹3 lakh and laid down conditions to not tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses, and not leave the country without the permission of the court.

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to 72-year-old Mr. Deshmukh. He is however still lodged at Arthur Road Jail because of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case against him for corruption.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED in its chargesheet had alleged, “There are 27 companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the Deshmukh family members and have been utilised for the purpose of infusion of ill gotten money. Money had flown from personal accounts of Nationalist Congress Party leader’s son Hrishikesh and Salil.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Soon thereafter, the court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet and the Central agency had summoned Mr. Salil. The court had noted that he was directly involved in the offence of money laundering and had assisted his father and brother.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app