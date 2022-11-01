Court grants bail to former Home Minister’s son in money laundering case

Salil Deshmukh. Photo: Twitter/@SalilADeshmukh

ADVERTISEMENT

A special court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Judge R.N. Rokade granted bail to Mr. Salil on a bond of ₹3 lakh and laid down conditions to not tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses, and not leave the country without the permission of the court.

On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to 72-year-old Mr. Deshmukh. He is however still lodged at Arthur Road Jail because of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s case against him for corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED in its chargesheet had alleged, “There are 27 companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the Deshmukh family members and have been utilised for the purpose of infusion of ill gotten money. Money had flown from personal accounts of Nationalist Congress Party leader’s son Hrishikesh and Salil.”

Soon thereafter, the court had taken cognisance of the chargesheet and the Central agency had summoned Mr. Salil. The court had noted that he was directly involved in the offence of money laundering and had assisted his father and brother.