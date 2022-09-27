Court extends ATS custody of PFI activists till Oct 3

Special Correspondent September 27, 2022 01:17 IST

Members of PFI arrested by ATS and police, in Meerut. | Photo Credit: PTI

The five activists had been arrested after raids across the State on September 22

A special court in Mumbai on Monday extended the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad’s (ATS) custody of five activists of the Popular Front of India till October 3. On September 22, the ATS carried out raids in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Malegaon and Jalgaon and arrested the five accused. They were charged under sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for sedition and waging war against the nation. They were sent to ATS’ custody till Monday, which has now been extended to October 3. On September 22, 109 top leaders and functionaries of PFI were arrested by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the police in 11 States. Most of the arrests were made in Kerala (22), followed by Karnataka (20) and Maharashtra (20), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (10) and Uttar Pradesh (8). The PFI, through a statement, had condemned the raids and termed the arrests “unjust”, a witch-hunt against the outfit’s members and supporters and “the harassment of its national and State leaders” across the country.



