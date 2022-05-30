Court convicts man for rape and murder of woman at Sakinaka

May 30, 2022 22:07 IST

Man convicted for murder, rape and provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after eight months of committing crime

Eight months after the brutal rape and torture of a 32-year-old woman at Sakinaka, Mumbai, a sessions court on Monday has convicted the accused.

Special judge H.C. Shende, presiding over the trial, convicted Mohan Chauhan for rape, murder and provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Special public prosecutor Raja Thakare examined 37 witnesses. The court will hear arguments for sentencing Mohan on June 1. Eighteen days after the incident, the police had filed a chargesheet and the trial was completed

On September 10, 2021, the police had received a call at 3.30 a.m. that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road at Sakinaka. The police found the woman in a pool of blood and she was rushed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital.

A preliminary check up stated that she was raped and assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts inside a tempo. She succumbed to her injuries the next day. Mohan, 45, was arrested soon thereafter.

Mohan hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a tempo driver. The then Police Commissioner of Mumbai Hemant Nagrale had said Mr. Chouhan and the victim had known each other and had a financial dispute that led to a verbal argument between them resulting in him raping her. They were both homeless and stayed on the same stretch of the road.