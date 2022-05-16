Court allows Nawab Malik to be treated in private hospital

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik being taken to a court in Mumbai. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

May 16, 2022 04:47 IST

Anil Deshmukh who has a dislocated shoulder will be treated at State-run J.J. Hospital

A special court in Mumbai on Friday allowed Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik to be treated in a private hospital, but denied the same relief to another party leader Anil Deshmukh.

The court directed that Mr. Deshmukh be treated in the State-run J.J. Hospital.

Mr. Malik has high fever and diarrhoea and constant stomach pain, whereas Mr. Deshmukh only has a dislocated shoulder.

Special judge R.N. Rokade, however, refused to grant medical bail to Mr. Malik.

Mr. Malik was arrested on February 24 after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for seven hours in a case that dates back to the year 1999. He has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail since March 7 .

On April 5, the Bombay High Court had directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Mr. Deshmukh in a corruption case. The ED soon stepped in to probe charges of money laundering and arrested him in November 2021. He is also lodged in Arthur Road jail.