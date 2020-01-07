Court acquits man, 3 aides booked for murdering wife

A court in the State has acquitted a man and his three associates who were accused of killing his wife six years ago and destroying evidence of the crime.

District Judge P.P. Jadhav, in his order last Tuesday, acquitted the woman’s husband, Datta Kisan Jadhav (33) and his three colleagues — Ravidas Rajaram Patil (51), Dayanand Kisan Jadhav (28) and Subash Ramu Bhurkud (44) — saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

All four accused and the victim, identified as Pushpa, worked in a brick kiln at Desaigaon in Thane.

According to the prosecution, the victim got married to Datta, a resident of Jamghar in Wada taluka of Palghar district, in 2012. The accused did not allow his wife to visit her parents’ house. He also doubted her character and used to beat her up after coming home heavily drunk, the prosecution said.

On January 5, 2014, the victim’s parents received a message that she had died of snakebite at the brick kiln. When they reached the accused’s house at Jamghar, they noticed wounds on the body, said the prosecution.

Pushpa’s mother then filed a police complaint, saying she suspected that her daughter did not die of snakebite but was beaten to death by her husband.

Based on the complaint, Datta and his three colleagues were arrested.

While Datta was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, his colleagues were charged under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 176 (failure to give information to public servant) and 34 (common intention).

The judge noted that after filing complaint, Pushpa’s mother admitted that she had not seen her daughter’s body at Jamghar. She also admitted that her sister and some members of a tribal organisation narrated the incident to police, not her.

The mother had also not asked Datta or his parents how her daughter died, the judge observed. “Thus, the complaint is apparently disproved through the cross-examination. Considering the entire evidence on record, it is clear that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges levelled against the four accused,” he said.