Courage, determination to be on display at Mumbai Marathon

Sixteen Indian Army personnel, who sustained disabilities on the battlefield, will participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

The veterans, who hail from across the country, have made India proud in wars and anti-terror operations. They are members of the War Wounded Foundation, an NGO set up by Major General (Retd.) Ian Cardozo for the rehabilitation of disabled soldiers of the Indian Army and the alleviation of their problems.

Maj. Gen. Cardozo said the veterans wear their war wounds like badges of honour. “The Mumbai Marathon gives them an opportunity to interact with other participants and spectators. This not only boosts their morale but also helps them gain confidence,” he said.

Havildar Ashok Kumar, who was a part of Operation Parakram, lost one of his legs from below the knee during the standoff. “I never feel sad about it. In fact the joy of hosting the Indian flag after the successful operation is something that has stayed with me till date. The Mumbai Marathon defines the Indian motto of unity in diversity, as people from all walks of life come together for a common cause,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Cardozo also said taking part in the marathon gives visibility not only to the foundation but also the Indian Army. “The foundation does not get any funds from the government. We work with the donations we get from individuals.”

Among the veterans from the foundation who are participating this year, three have had their legs amputated, five have severe gunshot wounds and one has frostbite injuries.