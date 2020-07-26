Couple loses ₹2.35 lakh to remote access fraud

Mumbai

26 July 2020 23:05 IST

Complainants duped twice by caller who claimed to be updating KYC for Paytm

A 34-year-old school teacher and her husband lost ₹2.35 lakh from their savings accounts after they were conned twice in quick succession by a fraudster, according to a complaint registered with the Khandeshwar police.

On July 20, while the complainant, a resident of Khanda colony, was taking an online class, she received a call. A caller ID app showed the number belonged to ‘Karan Srivastav KYC Center’ and the caller introduced himself with the same name.

He had called to update her KYC for a Paytm account, he told her, and asked her to update her email address on the payment app. When she was unable to do so, he asked her to download Team Viewer quick support application and share an access code it provided.

Advertising

Advertising

She was then asked to make a transaction of ₹1, at which she tried to disconnect the call. The caller, however, said that this would mean the process would remain incomplete, and asked her to stay online and make sure that her phone screen does not go blank.

As per the complaint, after 10 minutes on the call, the caller said the process was over and disconnected. Later, the teacher saw various OTPs and transaction messages on her phone and realised that the accused had made five transactions worth ₹1.45 lakh from her account. The woman called back on the accused’s number, complaining about the money being fraudulently transferred out, to which he said he would send the money back if she could share a different account’s details. The money couldn’t be returned to her account, the accused claimed.

The teacher then shared her husband’s bank account details, and was asked to download ICICI Bank’s netbanking application and another app called Any Desk. The accused also sought details of her husband’s debit card. He once again instructed that the phone screen should not be off and asked the woman to check if any money had been credited to her account. After a while, he disconnected the call saying that the money would be credited in a while.

However, the complainant realised that ₹90,000 had been debited from her husband’s account as well. The two rushed to their respective banks and filled a dispute form and on July 23, registered a complaint with the police on the charges of cheating with personation.

“The applications the accused asked the woman to download were remote access applications, which enabled the conman to access the other person’s phone sitting anywhere in the world. With the help of the cyber cell, we are investigating the case further,” said senior police inspector Shyam Shinde, Khandeshwar police station.