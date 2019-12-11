Couple kills 70-year-old neighbour for jewellery

A couple in Bhiwandi has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning their 70-year-old neighbour to death and disposing of her body in a local lake earlier this month. The Thane Rural Crime Branch said the duo took the woman’s jewellery so that they could pay off their instalments.

The deceased was found in the lake at Vadunavghar on November 22. The Bhiwandi Taluka police, based on a missing person’s complaint filed with the Padgha police, identified the woman as Sonubai Chaudhari, a resident of Chaudharpada. Her son, Manik, had said in his statement that she had been missing since November 21.

The Crime Branch, while conducting parallel inquiries, scanned CCTV camera footage around the lake and spotted a Honda City driving towards and away from it within a short span of time on November 22. The police traced the car to a resident of Chaudharpada.

Sonubai Chaudhari

“We examined the car while telling the owner that it was a routine check, and found blood and some beads from a woman’s necklace in the boot. The picture of the woman, which was shared by her son, had shown her wearing a lot of jewellery, including a bead necklace. On further inquiries, the owner said his friend, Somnath Wakde (37), had borrowed his car on November 21, saying his wife was unwell and he needed to take her to hospital,” a Crime Branch officer who was part of the investigation said.

The Crime Branch then visited the Wakde residence and questioned him and his wife Neelam, during which they allegedly confessed to having killed Sonubai.

Mr. Wakde runs an electrician’s shop and also works part time as a driver, while Ms. Wakde is a teacher with a local anganwadi school. The couple had recently bought an air conditioner, a two-wheeler, and an iPhone on instalment and were unable to make the payments.

“Ms. Wakde had noticed that Sonubai, whose late husband was a civic employee, would always convert his monthly pension into jewellery and wear most of it on her person as she did not trust her two sons to not squander the money away. On November 21, when her sons were at work, Sonubai went over to the Wakde residence after lunch to chat with them, which was her usual practice. Ms. Wakde hit her on the head with a wooden bat used in washing clothes, killing her instantly. Mr. Wakde then disposed of the body in the lake, after taking all her jewellery,” the officer said. He said Ms. Wakde has said in her interrogation that she drew inspiration for the plan from crime-based docudramas aired on television regularly.

The Crime Branch arrested the couple on December 8, and handed them over to the Bhiwandi Taluka police along with Sonubai’s jewellery worth ₹2.9 lakh, which they were planning to sell. The accused have been charged with murder, robbery, and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code.