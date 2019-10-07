Couple found dead in Rabale, police suspect suicide

An engaged couple was found dead at the man’s house in Rabale on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, prima facie it is suspected to be suicide and the reason is unknown.

The man identified as Dattatrey Vare (24), worked as a Mathadi worker, and was a resident of Simplex society in Rabale while the woman, Sakshi Gole (19), was a resident of Koparkhairane and was pursuing B. Com along with a part-time job in a private firm. The duo had met through Facebook around two years ago and had got engaged in May.

“Gole went to meet Vare at 12 p.m.. By 2 p.m., when his brother returned home he found them dead. Once we get the post-mortem report, we can verify if both the cases are of suicide or one of them is murder,” senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite, Rabale police station, said.