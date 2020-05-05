Couple booked for running ‘non-essential’ shop

The APMC police have booked a couple for opening up a shop for ‘money transfer’, resulting in a huge gathering outside it.

Khusboo Munna Giri (27) and her husband Jitendra Giri (32), residents of A-1 building at Sector 21 in Turbhe, have been operating their money transfer business for the last five years. “On Monday, the police patrol team in the area received complaints from residents about the shop being open and people gathered outside. The police visited the place to ask them to shut their shop,” said assistant police inspector Bhushan Pawar, APMC police station.

The complainant, constable Bhaiyyasaheb Gaikwad, who was in the patrol team, asked the duo to shut their shop as it did not come under the ‘essential services’ category. Ms. Giri instead started abusing Mr. Gaikwad and also allegedly slapped him. Her husband, too, allegedly threatened the police.

“We booked the duo and arrested the wife. They have two toddlers and hence we let the husband be with them. Ms. Giri will be produced before court on Tuesday,” Mr. Pawar said.

A case was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.