‘Country needs national register of unemployed’

National President of Swaraj Abhiyan Yogendra Yadav on Monday said the country needed a national register for its unemployed citizens rather than a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He was addressing around 50 people outside the gate of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, after the institute restricted entry to students for a panel discussion on the CAA, NRC and NPR, organised by the TISS Students Union. “What the citizens of India need is a National Register for Unemployment, not the National Register of Citizens,” he said.

Mr. Yadav expressed disapproval at the turn of events and when his efforts at persuading the security staff to allow the people waiting outside to come in did not bear results, he delivered the speech he was supposed to give at the discussion. “Any higher authority that is not letting common people inside for a peaceful discussion is being petty and unfair.” The word ‘university’ has universe, which is why everyone should have access to it when they want to gain information or knowledge, like in today’s case,” he said.

On the NPR and the CAA, Mr. Yadav said he would not object to NRC and NPR per se, but when they were combined with the CAA, they made a deadly combination for a country like India. “According to the CAA, if you enter India without papers and you are a non-Muslim from a Muslim country it is all right, but if you are a Muslim then irrespective of where you are from, you need papers, which trivialises a community based on their religion,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said the three policies turned Muslims into second-class citizens and likened the situation to Nazi Germany. “At first, the discrimination towards the Jews in Germany was only through their clothes where they had to stitch a star or through laws that seemed to change their lives in a minor way. Nobody would have imagined that it could have led to genocide and concentration camps,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to take West Bengal back to the 1940s, when the region used to be very communally sensitive.

“The BJP wants to win the Vidhan Sabha election in West Bengal next, which is why they want to spread communal hatred between Hindus and Muslims in Bengal. This will help them appeal to one community and earn votes,” he said.