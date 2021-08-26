Counselling for children who lost parent to COVID-19

MUMBAI

26 August 2021 22:58 IST

Maharashtra government, NGO Arpan to partner to provide services to over 2,600 children in three districts – Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane

Maharashtra government’s Women and Child Development Department in association with NGO Arpan will provide counselling services to over 2,600 children who have lost a parent to COVID-19.

The ‘grief counselling’ services will be extended to three districts – Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane — to reach over 330, 940 and 1,340 children respectively.

These counselling sessions will take place through voice calls, video calls or in-person, based on feasibility and the child’s comfort. The surviving parent or primary care-giver of the child will be apprised of the progress.

Advertising

Advertising

NGO Arpan has been addressing issues related to child sexual abuse for 15 years. “We have a large team of trained counsellors and therapists who essentially work on the needs of children and adults who have been victims of child sexual abuse. As the loss, anxiety and fear of uncertainty has deeply impacted people’s mental well-being during the pandemic, we have decided to extend these services to those in need of mental health support,” said Pooja Taparia, founder and CEO, Arpan.

Rahul More, commissioner, Women and Child Development Department, said, “It is our responsibility and priority to provide immediate assistance to all those children who are mourning the loss of their parents in these stressful times. We have been associated with Arpan in the past. We will jointly review the progress from time to time and make necessary course-corrections.”