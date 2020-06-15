Council lays out multiple choices for Class X, XII students

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations informed the Bombay High Court on Monday that students of Class X and XII can either appear for final exams scheduled in July or opt for marks based on internal assessments.
Senior counsel Darius Khambata, appearing for the Council, said there were several options for Class X as well as Class XII examinees.
An examinee who is not willing to write the examination physically can go with marks obtained in the pre-Board examination or internal assessment. Marks awarded to examinees in papers they have already written will also be taken into consideration, said Mr. Khambata.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the father of a Class X child.
The PIL said the exams, scheduled for March 18, were rescheduled between March 19 and 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dates were later revised to July 2-12 for Class X and July 1-14 for Class XII.
“The decision prima facie appears to be fair and reasonable,” said the court, directing it to be forwarded to all school principals affiliated with the Council, with an instruction to share it with parents. The court also said a gist of the decision should be published in a Marathi, English and Hindi daily on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath