Council lays out multiple choices for Class X, XII students

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations informed the Bombay High Court on Monday that students of Class X and XII can either appear for final exams scheduled in July or opt for marks based on internal assessments.

Senior counsel Darius Khambata, appearing for the Council, said there were several options for Class X as well as Class XII examinees.

An examinee who is not willing to write the examination physically can go with marks obtained in the pre-Board examination or internal assessment. Marks awarded to examinees in papers they have already written will also be taken into consideration, said Mr. Khambata.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the father of a Class X child.

The PIL said the exams, scheduled for March 18, were rescheduled between March 19 and 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dates were later revised to July 2-12 for Class X and July 1-14 for Class XII.

“The decision prima facie appears to be fair and reasonable,” said the court, directing it to be forwarded to all school principals affiliated with the Council, with an instruction to share it with parents. The court also said a gist of the decision should be published in a Marathi, English and Hindi daily on Tuesday.