Council adjourned for the day over Dhangars’ reservation

Mumbai

The Opposition on Tuesday cornered the government over the failure to provide reservation to the Dhangar community under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Alleging that the government had only been making paper promises every year, members of Opposition parties in the Council said four-and-a-half years after the promise was first made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, little has been done to implement it. The issue of Dhangar reservation was raised by Leader of Opposition in the Council Dhananjay Munde.

Mr. Munde said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had the opportunity to table a Bill in the Lok Sabha on the Dhangar reservation several times in the past four years. But it did not do it since it wanted to keep the issue alive for electoral gains, he said. “Several Cabinet meetings have taken place in the State since the Chief Minister made the announcement over four years ago in 2014. What has stopped him from keeping the commitment must be made public and to the community,” Mr. Munde demanded.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced that the recommendations were forwarded to Centre to allow the Dhangars a reservation before the model code of conduct comes into force for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The State’s report to the Centre was based on a study conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, he had said. But Council members said Centre must also make all the necessary changes in law to ensure Dhangars are given a reservation.

“If the reservation cannot be given then the House must unanimously pass a resolution and announce so,” Mr. Munde said. The House was disrupted over the issue after some members walked into the well of the House shouting slogans against government 'apathy'. The Chairman had to adjourn proceedings for the day following commotion from the Treasury benches.