Corporator’s stepson held in murder case

29 September 2020 00:29 IST

Search on for body in Vashi creek

The Thane police have nabbed the stepson of a Sena corporator from Thane for killing his stepbrother over a property dispute and fleeing with 3.7 kg of gold.

The accused, Sachin Patil (26), and his driver, Gaurav Singh, have been remanded in police custody till October 4. The police said Rakesh Patil went missing on September 19 and his wife filed a missing person complaint at the Kasarwadavli police station the next day. Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Manik Patil, who was in hospital since September 15, returned home on September 20 and found the gold missing. He then filed a complaint against Rakesh, accusing him of theft.

“We formed three teams to trace the accused in Thane and Navi Mumbai. The accused was not carrying a mobile phone and so it was difficult to trace him. A team that reached Ulwe received information that he had rented out an apartment in the area and was staying there. We then laid a trap and nabbed him. Our team found a live cartridge and a country-made pistol in his possession. They also recovered the stolen 3.7 kg of gold,” senior police inspector Kishor Khairnar from the Kasarvadavali police station said.

The police are yet to recover the body of Rakesh from Vashi creek. Search operations are in progress.