Corporators demand criminal action against Kadam

Mumbai: All non-BJP parties, including ally Shiv Sena, condemned BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s derogatory statements on women, at the general assembly of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Opposition leader Ravi Raja sought criminal action against him and his demand was backed by the SP, NCP, and the Sena, who likened Mr. Kadam to Ravan.

“Maharashtra is a progressive State with so many women achievers. How can a lawmaker talk of breaking the law? The Chief Minister should have taken note of this and started proceedings against him. On one hand, you talk of beti bachao, on the other, he talks of beti bhagao?” Mr. Raja said.

SP leader Rais Shaikh said, “An elected representative should behave responsibly. Instead he is provoking the youth?”

Sena corporator Dilip Lande said he is only Ram by name, but is actually a Ravan. “He made those statements on the holy day of Janmashtami. Are women toys?”

Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav said not enough action had been taken against him.

The only woman group leader, NCP’s Rakhi Jadhav, who is also from Ghatkopar, called Mr. Kadam’s statements insulting.

In response, BJP group leader Manoj Kotak said, “The statements are worth condemning and we also register our protest. He has apologised. But he is a member of the Assembly, and not present here. Then why are we discussing it? What comes out of it?” But other parties continued the discussion without a formal resolution being moved.