Mumbai

Coronvirus | FIR filed after Pune police get false info on ‘patient’

Perpetrator messaged divisional commissioner

The Pune Police on Monday filed a case against an unidentified person for spreading false information regarding the novel coronavirus infection.

The person sent messages to Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar claiming that a person tested positive for COVID-19 is staying at a hotel in Koregaon Park. “On verifying the claims, no such patient was found at the hotel,” an officer said.

A case was registered under Sections 182 (false information) and 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 5:30:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/coronvirus-fir-filed-after-pune-police-get-false-info-on-patient/article31087973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY