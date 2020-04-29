Coronavirus | Two pharmacists test positive in Mumbai

Two pharmacists from Mumbai — one from Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and another from a civic dispensary in Deonar — have tested positive for COVID-19. Many pharmacists in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are in quarantine after being exposed to positive patients. Most pharmacists, equipped with just masks and gloves, have been on the frontlines offering their services since the outbreak in the State.

“Pharmacists are the backbone of the health system and they have been offering continuous services in these difficult times. Their efforts have to be recognised,” said Manjiri Gharat, vice-president of Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), a national body of pharmacists.

The IPA on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to include pharmacists in the special medical insurance package announced on March 26, which gives coverage to healthcare workers with risk of getting infected with SARS-CoV-2.

“After going through the scheme, it is not clear if retail pharmacists are included in it. But it appears that pharmacists are not covered under it. Therefore, we request you to kindly take steps to include pharmacists working in retail and hospital sectors in this scheme,” the IPA letter stated. It also requested Mr. Modi to mention pharmacists in his next address to the nation along with doctors, nurses and paramedics as healthcare warriors fighting COVID-19.

A pharmacist attached to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who is in quarantine after coming in contact with positive patients, said they are constantly exposed to patients who may not know they have COVID-19. “People with fever are now first directed to the BMC’s fever clinics and we are exposed to patients who may later test positive,” he said. Two pharmacists have been quarantined in Kalyan and another one in Navi Mumbai.

While the supply of drugs has been an issue during the lockdown, pharmacies across the city have remained open.

“We try to maintain a distance. Customers often request us to speak to their doctors and relatives over the phone about their drugs, leading to contact with them,” said a pharmacist.