Coronavirus | Two more test positive in Dharavi

Dharavi reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. One of them is the 25 year-old son of an earlier COVID-19 positive patient and was already under quarantine at the Rajiv Gandhi sports complex.
A 35 year-old man has tested positive from Dhanwada chawl in Dharavi. His contact tracing is underway. This brings the total cases in Dharavi to nine. More than 3,200 people are under quarantine from Dharavi.
Besides, Mahim, which falls under the same administrative ward, also reported its first two cases on Wednesday. One is a 43 year-old male resident who runs a mutton shop in Worli, a Coronavirus hotspot. Another is a nurse from Breach Candy hospital who lives in a nurses' hostel in Mahim.
