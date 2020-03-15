Coronavirus | TISS defers admission process

TISS defers admission process due to coronavirus.

Mumbai

15 March 2020 17:05 IST

‘The decision was taken as a precautionary measure looking at the spike in the number of cases in Maharashtra’

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has deferred the ongoing admission process across its four campuses, viz. Mumbai, Tujapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati and has asked its first year masters students to vacate hostels as soon as possible in response to the continuing threat of the novel coronavirus.

In a circular issued to the students of the Institute, it stated that they had deferred the second phase of admissions, namely the Personal Interviews and Pre Interview Test. The admission process in Mumbai was to be held between March 16 and March 21, from March 23 to March 27 in Tujapur and Hyderabad campuses and between March 31 and April 3 in the Guwahati campus.

Deputy Registrar of TISS, M.P. Balamurugan said that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure looking at the spike in the number of cases in Maharashtra as well as following directives from the state government and the University Grants Commission.

The circular, which was sent to students on March 14 had also stated that final year examinations of first year MA students have been deferred until further notice and that first year students residing in hostels were required to vacate by March 16. However, senior TISS faculty stated that they would not be forcing anyone but advising all those who are in a position to go home to do so. "We are in constant touch with the administration and they have assured us that no one will be forced to leave campus," Maitreyee Misra, treasurer, TISS Students Union said.

“End semester exams, assignments, dissertations, etc for the second year M.A. students, first and second year MPhil students of Mumbai Campus, will continue as per schedule,” the notice stated. Students will also be informed about the convocation at a later date.