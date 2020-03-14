Coronavirus | Sanitisers will be available in public places in Mumbai, says minister

Mumbai

14 March 2020 06:27 IST

Hand sanitisers will be made available in public places in Mumbai so that people can wash hands and avoid contracting or spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mumbai district Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said on Friday. Hand sanitisers would be made available mainly at railway stations and bus stops, he said.

Meanwhile, while authorities are busy curbing the spread of the virus, some unscrupulous elements, who are looking to make a fast buck by selling substandard hand wash products and sanitisers, have come under the scanner of the State’s health regulator.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has launched a crackdown on home-grown units which manufacture substandard hand wash and sanitisers and push them into the local market, an official said.

The FDA has seized such products worth lakhs of rupees during raids on local manufacturing units in western suburbs in the last few days. On Wednesday, an FDA team, inspecting medical stores in Kandivali, found a person selling hand sanitisers to a shop owner.

“FDA officials caught hold of the man as they found that the sanitiser being sold by him had been manufactured without licence. They took him to the supplier in Kandivali, where they seized sanitiser stock worth ₹1.5 lakh,” he said.