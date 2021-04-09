MumbaiNagpur 09 April 2021 23:47 IST
Coronavirus | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests positive
Updated: 09 April 2021 23:52 IST
His condition is stable.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.
Mr. Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said.
He is under observation, they said.
An RSS functionary confirmed that Mr. Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.
