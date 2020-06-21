COVID-19 | Pune district crosses 14,000 cases; toll rises to 560

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district crossed the 14,000 mark, after 542 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, a State health official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 case count of the district now stands at 14,292, the official said. With the virus claiming eight more lives in the district, its death toll has reached 560, he said.

“Of the 542 cases, at least 359 were reported from the areas controlled by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), where the count has reached 11,554. However, 157 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, the official added. With a surge of 32 cases in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 tally in the area has grown to 1,381, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, areas under the Pune Cantonment Board and the civil hospital has increased to 1,246, the official said.

85 new cases in Nagpur

At least 85 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the region to 1,228, a district official said on Saturday.

No new casualties were reported in the district, where 18 persons have succumbed to the infection so far. As per a release, swab reports of 85 people returned positive on Saturday morning. Of the 1,228 cases recorded in the district, 784 patients have recovered from the virus so far.