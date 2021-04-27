Coronavirus | Provide rapid test kits to primary health centres in 12 districts: Bombay HC

Court takes suo motu cognisance of problems faced by COVID-19 patients in Marathwada

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday called upon authorities to take steps to supply rapid antigen test kits to the primary health care centres of 12 districts and submit a statement on May 3 on the progress.

A Division Bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and B.U. Debadwar took suo motu cognisance of various problems faced by victims of COVID-19 in Marathwada.

The Bench listed issues it intended to deal with, such as lockdown violations and relatives of COVID-19 patients being forced to approach several offices to cremate the deceased. The Divisional Commissioner of Aurangabad will issue press releases after 7 p.m. to indicate the status of beds and medicines for COVID-19 patients.

The Bench urged all citizens, including medical practitioners, to carry Aadhaar cards and said those travelling without helmets on two wheelers will be booked for violations. The court said those who wear masks below the chin or exposing their nose shall be booked under relevant sections and Ministers or elected representatives shall not exert pressure or influence to extricate violators.

The Bench took note of news reports that people at funerals are asking families to pay bribes and kerosene is being used. The court said there should be a constant check to ensure that relatives of the dead are not harassed and money is not extracted from them for performing the last rites. The court called upon the Divisional Commissioner to consider initiating steps for electric crematorium. The court said relatives of the deceased must not need to take permission from local police station if the number of people is within the limits.

With respect to shortage of oxygen, the court remarked, the Divisional Commissioner has urged private hospitals to have their own oxygen manufacturing plants. The court added all safety procotols must be followed by hospitals so that incidents like Nashik and Virar should not be repeated.

It also said those found selling Remdesivir injections at premium process shall be booked under the Indian Penal Code and requested authorities to create awareness to stop insistence of Remdevisir injections and that Tocilizumab and Itolozumab are equally effective.