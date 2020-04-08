COVID-19 | PMC opens six flu clinics

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has opened six flu clinics where people will be charged a fee of ₹10.

PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, “In all urban primary health centres (UPHCs) under our jurisdiction, we have arranged for fever screening tests. Any person with sore throat, breathing problems and flu-like symptoms should immediately visit the nearest UPHC and undergo screening. The doctors will examine them and guide them regarding further tests.”

The six centres are located at Sector 8 in Kamothe, Sector 5 in Kalamboli, Sector 12 in Kharghar, Sector 18 in New Panvel, Old Thane Naka Road in New Panvel, and Bhagat Aali at Gavdevi Pada. “It is important that everyone with the slightest symptoms undergoes screening as it could be a possible positive case of the novel coronavirus and can be confirmed only by a doctor,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

A PMC official said the clinics were opened as people have no facility to get themselves screened with private doctors closing their clinics over the fear of contracting COVID-19.

Tally stands at 20

So far, the PMC has reported 16 positive cases. Four COVID-19 patients are members of a family in Ulwe, which comes under the City and Industrial Development Corporation’s jurisdiction, but are being treated at facilities run by the PMC, taking the tally to 20.

Of the positive patients, 11 are Central Industrial Security Force personnel, while the first one to contract the virus among them has recovered. A total of 133 people are under home quarantine in PMC, 21 at Gram Vikas Bhavan, and 18 at Panvel Rural Hospital. While the samples of 222 people have turned negative, the reports of 28 are awaited. Three people have recovered so far.