COVID-19 | Old age, co-morbid conditions lead to higher vulnerability to virus

Elderly patients with pre-existing co-morbid conditions are at a higher risk of developing severe complications due to COVID-19. In Mumbai, three patients who have succumbed were senior citizens with underlying conditions, which made their recovery difficult.

According to doctors, they were all above 60 and were suffering from hypertension, diabetes or heart disease. While the first patient developed inflammation of heart muscles and increased heart rate, the second patient developed acute respiratory distress syndrome. The third patient succumbed to renal failure and respiratory distress.

An article published by the Lancet looking at co-morbidities and multi-organ injuries in COVID-19 patients stated that many of the older patients who become severely ill have evidence of underlying illness such as cardiovascular disease, liver disease, kidney disease, or malignant tumours. “These patients often die of their original co-morbidities; we, therefore, need to accurately evaluate all their illnesses,” the authors stated, adding that these patients eventually die of multiple organ failure, shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, heart failure, arrhythmias, and renal failure. “We should, therefore, pay attention to potential multi-organ injuries and the protection and prevention thereof in the treatment of COVID-19,” the article said.

Experts said it is therefore important for such patients to be admitted in well-equipped, super speciality hospitals where advanced treatment can be offered.