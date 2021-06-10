Coronavirus | Number of cases exceeds recoveries in Maharashtra

More than 1,500 deaths added as ‘reconciliation’ process, says Health Department.

After days of steady recoveries, Maharashtra’s case surge exceeded the number of patients discharged on Thursday, with the State recording 12,207 cases as opposed to just 11,449 recoveries.

The active case tally stood at 1,60,693.

The toll continued to rise with a humungous 1,915 deaths being added to the progressive number, of which 239 occurred during the last 48 hours (154 more took place during the past week). The Health Department said 1,522 fatalities have been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process.

The toll has climbed to 1,03,748 with the fatality rate rising to 1.77%.

The case tally has reached 58,76,087 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 56,08,753 with the recovery rate rising to 95.45%.

“Of the 3,73,56,704 laboratory samples tested thus far, 58,76,087 [with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.73%]) have returned positive with over 2.28 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

High spikes

Despite the general decline in the cases, Pune, the three sugar belt districts of western Maharashtra — Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli — and particularly Nashik, reported high spikes.

Pune witnessed a heightened spike, reporting more than 1,300 cases taking its total to 10,30,325. The Health Department said 24 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 13,638. As per district authorities, the active case tally has declined below 15,000 while the toll had reached over 19,000.

Mumbai reported 655 cases to take its tally to 7,13,495 while the active count has increased to 18,157. Twentytwo fatalities took the city’s count to 15,055.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to report big surges, with more than 1,400 cases taking its tally to 1,28,553 of whom 17,370 are active. 27 deaths saw the cumulative toll rise to 3,986.

Neighbouring Satara reported 848 cases and 17 deaths, taking its tally to 1,77,575 of whom 10,634 are active. Its toll has risen to 3,481.

Ahmednagar reported 784 cases and 21 deaths as its toll rose to 3,608 and the cases reached 2,58,487 of whom 4,955 are active.

After days of witnessing low spikes of below 500, Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a huge surge of more than 1,500 cases and 15 deaths. The tally stands at 3,91,346 with the active cases declining to 4,940 while its toll reached 5,069.