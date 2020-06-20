Coronavirus | Mumbai’s COVID-19 cases cross 64,000; 114 more die

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose to 64,068, with 1,269 new patients detected on Friday, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 3,423, with 114 deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the 114 deaths, 55 were recorded between June 16 and June 18, and the remaining 59 deaths had occurred before June 15. As many as 79 of these patients died due to co-morbidities, the civic body said.

A total of 401 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 32,257.

Mumbai now has 28,388 active patients. As many as 791 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals since Thursday night.

Dharavi sees 17 cases

With 17 new patients detected, the number of cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi rose to 2,151 on Friday, the BMC said.

One death due to COVID-19 was also reported in the area, which took the death toll to 79. Of the 2,151 COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, 1,055 have been discharged from hospitals.

Surge in Thane

Besides Mumbai, the surge in new cases continued in Thane, with the district reporting more than 350 new COVID-19 cases, to take the district’s total tally to 9,337.

“A total of 103 laboratories — 60 government and 43 private — are currently functional for testing samples. Till date, of a total 7,35,674 laboratory samples, 1,24,331 (16.9%) have been tested positive, with around 16,000 samples across the State tested on Friday,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said. The laboratory testing per million population in the State is 5,317, higher than that of the national level, which is 4,210.

Dr. Awate further said that presently, 5,91,049 people across the State are in home quarantine and 25,697 are in institutional quarantine.

(With inputs from Shoumojit Banerjee)