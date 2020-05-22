Coronavirus | Mumbai tally rises to 25,500

Mumbai recorded 1,382 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the third-highest single-day jump, pushing its tally to 25,500. The city also recorded 41 fatalities for the second consecutive day, taking its death toll to 882.

Of the new victims, 24 were men and 17 were women. Of these, 23 patients had co-morbidities. While three were below 40 years, 17 were between 40 and 60 years, and 21 were above 60 years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday presented an analysis of 23,847 positive cases, of 9,299 or 39% patients were in the 30 to 49 age group. Nearly 30% of patients were between 50 and 69 years and around 7% were above 70 years. While 22% of patients were in the 10 to 29 age group, 2% were below 10 years.

The highest recovery rate, between 30% and 35%, was seen in patients up to 40 years. In the older age groups, the recovery rate slipped between 15% and 22%. With 6,751 patients discharged so far, the city’s recovery rate is 26%.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the BMC has urged all doctors to start routine practice. “In areas like Govandi and Mankhurd, which falls under M East ward, some private doctors have stopped their practice. We have offered them personal protective equipment every week to continue their consultations and ensure that patients don’t suffer,” said Mr Kakani after visiting the ward along with BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal. BMC officials in the ward have completed one round of distributing PPE to doctors.

Dharavi tally now 1,425

Dharavi reported 47 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 1,425. Fresh cases were reported from Mukund Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Matunga Labour Camp. The new patients include a four-year-old boy from Kunchi Korve Nagar, a four-year-old boy from Shahu Nagar, and a five-year-old boy from Shastri Nagar. The death toll in the area is 56. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, said, “Cases are rising because of large-scale quarantining, isolating and testing. We have screened around 4 lakh people and tested 3,500. The more you test, the more cases you find. That is the only way to deal with it.”

Dadar reported five new cases on Thursday, inching close to the 200 mark. The tally in the area now is 192. Mahim reported 14 new cases, taking its tally to 263.

(With inputs from Tanvi Deshpande)