Coronavirus | Mumbai records 97 deaths, 1,418 cases

Mumbai clocked the highest of 97 deaths second time in a row on Thursday, pushing its total fatalities to 1,954. The city recorded 1,418 cases, taking the tally to 54,085.

Of the deceased, 63 were men and 34 were women and nearly 65 had co-morbidities. Civic health officials clarified that 43 of the deaths were from last week and were being updated now.

From 3.2% in the end of May, the city’s case fatality rate has now jumped to 3.6%. The number of fatalities has rapidly increased in June with an average of 61 deaths daily. The city has lost 675 lives in just 11 days of this month. The surge in fatalities has been a cause of concern, and doctors have mainly attributed it to the lack of immediate access to critical care beds. Over the last several days, the city’s Intensive Care Unit beds have shown 99% occupancy.

Officials said the positive cases had hit a plateau and the difference between the active cases and discharges was narrowing quickly. On Thursday, the city had 27,915 active cases and 24,209 recoveries.

Case growth 2.82%

Mumbai’s average daily growth rate of cases now stands at 2.82%. Dharavi reported 20 new cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 1,984. Of these, 914 cases are active. Two more deaths have been added to Dharavi’s tally, which now stands at 75. G North ward that consists of Dharavi has the highest number of cases in Mumbai at 3,618. Two city wards crossed the 3,000-mark on Thursday, including E (Byculla) and F North (Matunga, Wadala). There are now five city wards with more than 3,000 cases each. R North ward (Dahisar) is growing the fastest when it comes to case growth rate. It is growing at 6% followed by P North ward at 5.6%.

Disposal of bodies

After media reports of bodies of COVID-19 patients lying in KEM Hospital’s morgue, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday, “There are only seven bodies in the morgue that are there since relatives have not come forward. Only one body has been kept for three weeks while the rest are more recent. The Municipal Commissioner has assured me that he will take up this matter with the Police Commissioner since the BMC cannot do anything in this matter, it is up to the police to dispose of these bodies.”