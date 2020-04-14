Coronavirus | Mumbai police partner with Mahindra to provide free cab service for emergencies

A free cab service for those facing medical emergencies in northern and western Mumbai was launched as a joint initiative between Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL) and the Mumbai police on Tuesday.

Police officials said the service had been started in the West and North regions — which is the area between Bandra to Dahisar — on a pilot basis with six cars being pressed into service for the initiative.

“Anyone with a medical emergency unrelated to COVID-19 or one that fits the criteria will be provided a vehicle free of cost. The requirement for a vehicle can be conveyed through regional control rooms for the concerned regions. We have appointed officers in the control rooms to coordinate with MLL,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

MLL officials said the fleet is primarily reserved for senior citizens, individuals with physical challenges and expecting mothers as well as those unable to secure transport for essential services and medication, visits to banks and post offices and periodic medical visits. The service is also available to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, MLL, said, “These are difficult and unprecedented times for our society. It requires a combined effort from all the stakeholders to combat the crisis. During this period, we have found that people are struggling with transport during emergency requirements. This service will help provide a solution with cars which meet all our standards of hygiene, sanitization and safety. We encourage members of the community to maintain strict social distancing and venture out only when absolutely required.”