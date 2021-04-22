Coronavirus | Mumbai MP seeks vaccination for all above 18 years in Dharavi

Mumbai

22 April 2021 04:04 IST

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Maharashtra, concerns have been raised about the risks faced by residents of Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia. Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, who represents the Mumbai South Central constituency, has asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to allow vaccination of all individuals above 18 years residing in the area.

“Most of the people staying in Dharavi are working in unorganised sector as nurses, ward boys, sanitation workers, delivery boys etc. and most of them are below 45 years, due to which they can’t get vaccinated,” Mr. Shewale said. He urged the Central government to prioritise Dharavi considering its population density. The Dharavi model of vaccination will become famous all over the world, he said.

Last year, when the first wave of COVID-19 hit Dharavi, the slum emerged as an example of effective control as joint efforts between Central, State and local administration brought down the case count to zero. “It is learnt that till yesterday, a total of 5,734 cases have been found in Dharavi. More than 1,600 cases have been found in Dharavi since March 1, 2021, of which more than 1,000 cases are still active,” Mr. Shewale said.