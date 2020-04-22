Coronavirus | Mumbai case load rises to 3,683

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to soar relentlessly, with 431 new cases reported from the State on Wednesday, taking the cumulative tally to 5,649. Eighteen new deaths took the death toll to 269.

According to State health officials, 10 of these deaths were from Mumbai city, while two deaths each were reported from Pune and Aurangabad districts. Kalyan-Dombivli, Solapur, Jalgaon and Malegaon in Nashik recorded a death each. Maharashtra accounts for more than 30% of the country COVID-19 death toll.

Mumbai’s death toll now stands at 161, while that of Pune district has risen to 57. While the number of cases in Aurangabad has remained in check thus far, the deaths of a 76-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man in the past 24 hours have sparked alarm among authorities, who have tightened lockdown measures. The district has recorded five deaths so far.

“More than 60% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate. Alongside the surge in cases, a total of 67 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the figure of persons recovered till date to 789.

Mumbai reported 232 of the 431 new cases, as its cumulative tally touched 3,683, while Pune city witnessed a spike of 68 new cases to take its tally to 755.

Heartening fact

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said as many as 115 patients had recovered and were discharged. A heartening fact, he said, was that among those recently recovered were a 92-year-old grandmother and a three-year-old child.

Areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Mumbai city) reported fresh cases with 18 new cases recorded in Thane district, to take its tally to 190, while Navi Mumbai reported seven more to touch 101. Another spurt was witnessed in Nagpur city which reported as many as 21 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 100.

“Currently, 1,09, 072 people across the State are in home quarantine and 8,051 persons in institutional quarantine,” said Dr. Awate.