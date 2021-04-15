Coronavirus | Mumbai airport to shift T1 domestic operations to T2

Move comes into effect from April 21.

In view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai and the State government imposing multiple restrictions to handle the situation, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decided to shift all domestic passenger flights at Terminal 1 to Terminal 2.

The CSMIA will be operating all international as well as domestic flights through its Terminal 2 from April 21.

As a result, all domestic flights of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo, operating from Terminal 1, will be moved to Terminal 2

“All passengers of GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, TruJet and IndiGo are requested to get in touch with the respective airlines for further queries,” the CSMIA said.

The CSMIA said it had been been working closely with its stakeholders and relevant regulatory and government bodies to curb the spread of the virus.