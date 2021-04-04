Coronavirus | Mumbai airport to levy ₹1,000 fine for protocol violation

Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. File Photo

As per a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directive, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has decided to levy a fine of ₹1,000 on any individual found violating the mandatory Covid-19 safety protocols at the airport. It has already come into effect.

The fine will be collected from individuals who refuse to comply with the safety norms such as wearing appropriate face masks and maintaining social distancing amongst others at the airport.

Marshals deployed by the airport operator will levy fines on any individual who refuses to comply with the safety protocols. In the event of further non-compliance, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action, CSMIA said in a statement.

