Coronavirus | Maharashtra’s toll breaches one lakh mark

Active case tally dips further to 1,85,527

Maharashtra reported its lowest single-day spike in nearly three months with 12,557 COVID-19 cases as opposed to 14,433 recoveries as the active case tally dipped further to 1,85,527.

However, the toll has crossed the one lakh mark, climbing to 1,00,130 with the fatality rate rising to 1.72%.

Of the 618 deaths added to the progressive death toll, 167 occurred during the last 48 hours and another 66 during the past week. The Health Department said 385 fatalities have been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process.

The total cases have reached 58,31,781 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 55,43,267 with the recovery rate rising to 95.05%.

“Of the 3,65,08,967 laboratory samples tested thus far, 58,05,565 [with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 15.97%] have returned positive with over 2.37 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 1,300 new cases taking its tally 10,26,717. As per the Health Department, only two deaths were reported as the toll rose to 13,348. As per the district authorities, the active case tally has declined below 22,000 while the toll has crossed 20,000.

Mumbai reports 786 cases

Mumbai reported 786 new cases to take its tally to 7,10,643 while the active count has declined further to 18,041. Twenty fatalities took the city’s count to 14,971.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur continued to report big surges, with more than 1,400 cases taking its tally to 1,22,914 of whom 18,177 are active. 42 deaths saw the cumulative toll rise to 3,756.

Neighbouring Satara reported another massive surge as well, adding 1,148 new ones and 32 deaths, taking its tally to 1,73,895 of whom 15,151 are active. Its death toll has risen to 3,361.

Ahmednagar reported 20 deaths and more than 650 cases as its toll rose to 3,439 and the total cases reached 2,56,275 of whom 7,278 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a low surge of more than 250 new cases and six deaths. The case tally stands at 3,90,423 with the active cases declining to 5,891 while its toll reached 4,918.