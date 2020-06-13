Coronavirus | Maharashtra slashes COVID-19 test prices in private laboratories

Mumbai

13 June 2020 16:50 IST

Maharashtra has carried out over 6.2 lakh tests so far. Of these, 2.4 lakh tests have been carried out in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday slashed the price cap on COVID-19 tests in private laboratories from ₹4,500 to ₹2,800 for home collection of samples. If samples are collected from the hospitals, the price cap has been fixed at ₹2,200.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there was a growing demanding on slashing the cost of tests so that it becomes affordable for individuals.

“We had set up a committee to look into the pricing. They studied all the aspects and have derived at this pricing,” said Mr Tope through a video released him. “There is availability of testing kits now and the price of kits has also come down. Therefore, laboratories should not look at profiteering,” he said.

