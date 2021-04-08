Coronavirus | Maharashtra reports record single day spike of nearly 60,000 cases

Pune

08 April 2021 03:55 IST

Mumbai sees 10,442 cases taking its tally to 4,83,042.

Maharashtra’s case surge continued to skyrocket as the State posted its highest-ever single-day jump of 59,907 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with the active case tally rapidly breaching the 5 lakh-mark to reach 5,01,559.

The State also recorded an all-time fatality spike of 322 deaths (128 of which were reported in the last 48 hours while the rest were from an earlier period) pushed the toll to 56,652.

Just 30,296 patients being discharged as the State’s recovery rate dipped to 82.36%.

While the case tally has now reached 31,73,261, the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,13,627.

“Of the 2,11,48,736 laboratory samples tested thus far, 31,73,261 (with the average case positivity rising to 15%) have returned positive with over two lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.79%.

Pune district recorded yet another staggering surge of more than 11,000 cases to take its tally to 6,07,032. As per the Health Department figures, 12 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 8,486. As per district authorities, however, the active case tally has crossed 85,000 while the toll has crossed 10,300.

Mumbai reported 10,442 cases taking its tally to 4,83,042 of whom 83,185 are active. 24 fatalities took the city’s toll to 11,856.

All major civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli reported humungous spikes of more than 1,500 cases.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a whopping spike of more than 5,700 cases as its tally reached 2,59,341 of whom 59,595 are active. As per the Health Department figures, the district reported 41 deaths to take its toll to 4,157.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported a spike of more than 1,700 cases to take its tally to 93,792 of whom 18,621 were active. Four deaths took the toll to 1,445.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a big spike of more than 3,800 cases taking its tally to 2,05,963 of whom 33,575 are active while 14 deaths pushed its toll to 2,353.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported nearly 1,200 cases and nine deaths, taking its cases to 93,567 of whom 8,061 are active while its toll stayed at 1,625.

Dr. Awate informed that 24,78,530 persons were in home quarantine and 21,212 in institutional quarantine facilities.