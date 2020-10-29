Coronavirus | Maharashtra Minister Dilip Walse-Patil tests positive

Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil./ File photo

Mumbai

29 October 2020 17:23 IST

Over a dozen State Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have tested positive for the disease over the past few months.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Minister for Excise and Labour Department, Dilip Walse-Patil, on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

A legislator from Ambegaon in Pune district, Mr. Walse-Patil tweeted about his health condition, while stressing that he was perfectly fine and was undergoing treatment as a precautionary measure.

“Recently, I had undergone a COVID-19 test whose results have returned positive. However, my health is fine and I am not experiencing any trouble. I urge others who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested as well,” tweeted the six-time MLA.

A few days earlier, Mr. Walse-Patil’s fellow partymen — Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former Minister Sunil Tatkare — tested positive.

Mr. Walse-Patil was present along with the NCP brass when former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joined Sharad Pawar’s party on October 23.