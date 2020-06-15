Coronavirus | Maharashtra grants ₹15 cr. for hospital in Mira Bhayander

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹15 crore to set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Mira Bhayander, Owala-Majiwada MLA Pratap Sarnaik said on Sunday.
The work on the hospital, which will be housed in two halls, will start on Monday, and 376 beds will be available in the first phase, the Shiv Sena MLA said.
Till Saturday night, the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation had reported 1,514 cases, with 81 people having succumbed to the infection.
