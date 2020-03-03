Coronavirus: Maharashtra government reaches out to cyber police to tackle fake messages

The State government has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Maharashtra police to counter spread of fake messages and rumours through social media on the novel coronavirus.

Animal Husbandry minister Sunil Kedar on Monday said in the Assembly that several fake forwards claiming spread of the virus through poultry products, meat and eggs were doing the rounds on the social media. “We have filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell to find out the source of these fake messages. We expect to hear from the police soon,” he said in reply to a calling attention motion on COVID-19.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there is no coronavirus patient in the State and country, and appealed to citizens not to panic. The reply came hours before the announcement of two confirmed cases in Delhi and Telangana.

Members cutting across party lines expressed concern over the fast spreading epidemic and requested the government to take precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the State and the country. Mr. Tope said he had discussed the issue with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during the latter’s recent visit to Mumbai.

“The three patients who tested positive in Kerala have been discharged after treatment. There is no vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus. Only general respiratory etiquette and symptomatic treatment has to be followed,” he said.

The members also sought a ban on the export of N95 masks, in case they are required in an emergency. They also wanted the government to take steps to bring back people from Maharashta stranded in China and other affected countries. Some members also wanted to know how impact on industries, and if was also going to affect employment. They demanded that thermal screening of passengers arriving at Mumbai airport be monitored effectively.

Mr. Tope said as on February 24, as many as 50,091 passengers had been screened at the airport, including 294 from Maharashtra. Of these, 85 people with symptoms of fever, cough, and cold were quarantined. Reports of 84 people were negative, while one report is yet to come, he added.