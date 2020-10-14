Coronavirus | Maharashtra allows metro trains to run from October 15, reopens libraries

Mumbai

14 October 2020 17:09 IST

Local weekly bazaars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner under its mission ‘begin again’.

The government also allowed reopening of all State-run and private libraries from Thursday following COVID-19 protocols, as per the guidelines issued here.

It also allowed business-to-business exhibitions from tomorrow outside containment zones.

With an aim to reduce crowds, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 p.m. from tomorrow.

Significantly, the government has decided to do away stamping with indelible ink for domestic passengers arriving at different airports after COVID-19 testing.

Similarly, the health check up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.