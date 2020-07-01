Coronavirus lockdown | Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Mumbai till July 15. It prohibits the presence or movement of one or more persons in public or any gathering including religious places subject to certain conditions due to COVID-19. It has been levied by Pranays Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

The order says as Mumbai city continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID 19, therefore it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere including religious places subject to conditions to prevent further spread of the virus.

All movement of one or more persons in "containment zone" has been restricted except for essential services, supply of essential services and medical emergencies.

All movement is restricted of one or more persons from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. except for these entities: Emergency services, government or semi-government agencies and their officials on duty. Establishment providing services like: food, vegetables, milk supplies, ration and groceries, hospitals, medicines, pharma, pathology, medicine/nursing colleges.Telephone and internet services, electricity, petroleum, oil and energy related, banking, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositories, stock brokers and SEBI registered participants working through organisations, I.T. and related services, media, post, services providing home delivery of food and essential services, e-commerce activity, drinking water supply and sanitation and godowns and warehouses and Trucks carrying essential services

All movement of one or more persons in city for non essential activities is prohibited from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This order has come to force from Wednesday and will be valid till July 15. Any person contraveing this order shall be punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Punishment for disobedience can be with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to ₹200, or with both; and if such disobedience causes or trends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.