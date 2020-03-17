MumbaiPune 17 March 2020 05:29 IST
Comments
Coronavirus | FIR filed after Pune police get false info on ‘patient’
Updated: 17 March 2020 07:39 IST
Perpetrator messaged divisional commissioner
The Pune Police on Monday filed a case against an unidentified person for spreading false information regarding the novel coronavirus infection.
The person sent messages to Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar claiming that a person tested positive for COVID-19 is staying at a hotel in Koregaon Park. “On verifying the claims, no such patient was found at the hotel,” an officer said.
A case was registered under Sections 182 (false information) and 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.
More In Mumbai
Read more...