Coronavirus | Faithful exempted from obligation to attend Sunday Mass, says Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias

Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias has exempted all faithful in the Archdiocese of Bombay the obligation to attend Sunday Mass till March 31 in the wake of social distancing measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Cardinal Gracias, in an official communication on Tuesday, also urged all those sick or having a weakened medical condition not to come to church for Mass. In addition, anyone with fever or cough or over the age of 60 and vulnerable to contracting coronavirus has been urged to stay away from Mass.

In his statement, the Archbishop of Bombay said that since the period of Lent was on, the faithful should, particularly on Sundays, pray together at the family rosary, make the way of the cross or have a meditative reading of the Bible for 15 minutes.

Cardinal Gracias also informed that he was asking the Liturgical Commission to prepare a liturgy of the word which parishioners can use at home. He also urged that for all those convenient, he would be offering Sunday Mass that would be streamed on the Eucharist on YouTube.

Also read: COVID-19 claims India’s third victim in Mumbai

“These norms will be revised in early April and further directions will be given. In the meantime, you are advised to reduce socialising and stay at home as much as possible. Do use this opportunity to bond with the family and listen to the lord in silence and prayer,” Cardinal Gracias said in his official communication.