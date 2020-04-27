Coronavirus | Dharavi reports 13 new cases, tally now 288

On Sunday, Dharavi had reported its highest single-day tally of 34 cases. The number dropped to 13 on Monday, bringing the total to 288.

Of the new cases reported, two are from Mukund Nagar, one from Madina Nagar, one from Muslim Nagar, which were already marked hotspots of the virus and have seen several cases. Cases were also reported from newer parts of Dharavi like Prem Nagar, Gangadhar chawl, Palkar chawl. Dharavi has seen 14 deaths so far.

Dadar and Mahim, that fall under the same G North ward as Dharavi, have not reported any new cases for three days now. The number of containment zones in Mumbai has now crossed 1,200, of which about 682 are in congested areas that require greater vigilance to maintain social distancing. Of these, around 28 containment zones are in Dharavi and almost all of them are congested areas.